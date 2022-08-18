Left Menu

Sikkim UD minister inaugurates four online services

MT Sherpa, Secretary of Urban Development Department said the objective is to provide convenient online services to citizens and ensure compliance for implementing ease of doing business.

Sikkim Urban Development Minister Arun Kumar Upreti on Thursday officially launched four online services of his department to provide hassle-free transparent services to the people of the state.

The minister thanked the National Informatics Centre(NIC) for developing the software for the four online services of ease of doing business. MT Sherpa, Secretary of Urban Development Department said the objective is to provide convenient online services to citizens and ensure compliance for implementing ease of doing business. He said the four online services are NOC for Registration of Land in urban areas as boundary holders, NOC for availing housing loan against mortgage of lease deed, temporary permission for organizing events in cities/ towns and allotment of shops, spaces, and housing units.

