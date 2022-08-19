Rana, dog with Mumbai police's bomb detection squad, dies

`Rana', a Labrador serving with the Mumbai Police's Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), died at a veterinary hospital at the age of seven, an official said on Thursday. The sniffer dog, who was inducted in the BDDS in 2016 and was involved in various operations such as scrutiny of bomb threat calls and anti-sabotage checks during VVIP movement, breathed his last on Wednesday.

It was undergoing treatment since July 22 due to stomach-related ailments.

