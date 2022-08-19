Punjab PWD minister orders recovery of road access charges from owners of commercial properties

Punjab PWD Minister Harbhajan Singh on Thursday directed immediate recovery of access road charges from owners of commercial properties such as petrol pumps, marriage palaces, hotels, industrial units, private schools and hospitals.

Singh, while reviewing the work of his department here, expressed concern over the loss of revenue as many establishments have not taken approval for the access route and those who have taken the nod have not paid the due fee.

In a statement, the minister directed field officers to prepare and execute a time-bound action plan for these recoveries and warned them if any official is found to be negligent in this regard, then strict action will be taken. The PWD minister ordered the forest, power and sewerage board officials to remove electricity poles and the obstacles for the smooth execution of ongoing projects of the department so that the construction work could be completed quickly. PTI CHS VSD RDK RDK

