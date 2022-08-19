Left Menu

Trawler capsizes in sea near Bengal coast; 5 missing

PTI | Diamondharbour | Updated: 19-08-2022 21:24 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 21:22 IST
Trawler capsizes in sea near Bengal coast; 5 missing
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Five fishermen went missing after a trawler with 18 people on board capsized in the Bay of Bengal near Kendo island of West Bengal on Friday, an officer-bearer of a major fishermen's association said.

The island's location marks the end of the Sundarbans area.

Kakdwip Sub-Divisional Officer Aranya Banerjee said that a Coast Guard team will go to the island on Saturday morning for a rescue operation.

The sea is choppy in the area now as a depression has intensified into a deep depression bringing heavy rain and squalls.

The trawler, FB Satyanarayan, with 18 fishermen on board, was returning to Kakdwip from the Bay of Bengal when it capsized.

"Though the incident happened in the early hours of Friday, we got the information much later," General Secretary of West Bengal Fishermen's Association, Bijan Maity, said.

He said that 13 of those 18 people were rescued by other trawlers and five are still missing.

The rescued fishermen are being taken to a hospital in Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas district, Maity said.

The depression in the Bay of Bengal intensified into a deep depression earlier in the day. The system crossed the coast between Odisha's Balasore and Sagar Island of West Bengal in the evening, the IMD said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minister Smriti Irani

Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minis...

 India
2
Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

 Germany
3
WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term abortions; South Carolina top court puts abortion ban on hold as it hears challenge and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022