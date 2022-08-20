Left Menu

MP: IMD issues red alert predicting extremely heavy showers in four districts

Among them, Guna district recorded 44.0 mm showers from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm.In the last 24 ending at 8.30 am on Saturday, Umaria district in eastern Madhya Pradesh received 86.9 mm rain.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 20-08-2022 19:20 IST | Created: 20-08-2022 19:20 IST
MP: IMD issues red alert predicting extremely heavy showers in four districts
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a red alert warning of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in four districts of Madhya Pradesh, as intermittent showers continued to lash in large parts of the state.

The IMD has issued red alert for Narsinghpur, Damoh, Sagar and Chhatarpur districts warning of rainfall of 115.6 mm or more, and declared an orange alert and a yellow alert forecasting heavy showers and lightning for parts of the state, an official said.

The orange alert forecasts likely heavy to very heavy showers, ranging between 64.5 mm and 204.4 mm, at isolated places in the districts of Bhopal, Narmadapuram, Rewa, Gwalior and Chambal divisions and 18 more districts, including Jabalpur, he said.

The yellow alert warns of thunderstorms with lightning at isolated places in the districts of Bhopal, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Chambal, Shahdol, Rewa and Sagar divisions, the official said.

The alerts are valid till Sunday morning, it was stated.

The fresh spell of rain, which started on Friday evening, is likely to continue until Tuesday, senior meteorologist Ved Prakash Singh of the IMD's Bhopal centre said.

A deep depression was active over south Jharkhand and adjoining Chhattisgarh, and it is likely to move west northwest wards in the next 24 hours. It will enter the northeastern part of Madhya Pradesh after weakening into a depression, he said.

The deep depression has caused rainfall in eastern Madhya Pradesh and its adjoining areas. The trend will cover the entire state on Sunday, the official added.

According to the IMD, large parts of the state received rainfall on Saturday. Among them, Guna district recorded 44.0 mm showers from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm.

In the last 24 ending at 8.30 am on Saturday, Umaria district in eastern Madhya Pradesh received 86.9 mm rain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA telescopes see a smaller galaxy potentially delivering large black hole to another galaxy

NASA telescopes see a smaller galaxy potentially delivering large black hole...

 United States
2
IAF sends four Sukhois, two C-17 aircraft for 'Pitch Black' exercise in Australia

IAF sends four Sukhois, two C-17 aircraft for 'Pitch Black' exercise in Aust...

 India
3
SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Spacesuit battery glitch forces early end to Russian spacewalk

Science News Roundup: Spacesuit battery glitch forces early end to Russian s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022