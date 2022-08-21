Rajasthan Assembly session to resume on Sept 19

The seventh session of the Rajasthan Assembly will resume on September 19, according to an official notification issued on Sunday.

The first part of the session was adjourned on March 28.

A notification issued by Assembly secretary Mahavir Prasad Sharma and published in the Rajasthan Gazette said the session will resume on September 19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)