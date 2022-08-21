Left Menu

Rajasthan Assembly session to resume on Sept 19

21-08-2022
The seventh session of the Rajasthan Assembly will resume on September 19, according to an official notification issued on Sunday.

The first part of the session was adjourned on March 28.

A notification issued by Assembly secretary Mahavir Prasad Sharma and published in the Rajasthan Gazette said the session will resume on September 19.

