Rains in parts of Delhi

Heavy to light showers were witnessed in Lyutens Delhi and areas such as Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place and the Mathura Road.It caused heavy traffic jam in some areas.I was supposed to reach Mathura Road by 2.30 pm and left Noida by 1 pm.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2022 16:39 IST | Created: 21-08-2022 16:35 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Heavy rains lashed the Central part of the national capital on Sunday afternoon, bringing relief from the hot and humid weather conditions. Heavy to light showers were witnessed in Lyutens' Delhi and areas such as Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place and the Mathura Road.

It caused heavy traffic jam in some areas.

''I was supposed to reach Mathura Road by 2.30 pm and left Noida by 1 pm. Even though I reached Pragati Maidan by 2, I arrived at my destination by 2.45. Rains coupled with road closures meant that I kept roaming around Mathura Road for about 45 minutes,'' said Smitha, a commuter.

The morning was humid with the minimum temperature settling at 26.6 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The relative humidity was recorded at 83 per cent at 8:30 pm, the IMD said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

