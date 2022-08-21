Upcoming airport at Goa's Mopa: GFP, BJP clash over jobs to locals

The Goa Forward Party has alleged people from the state were not being employed at the upcoming international airport in Mopa and cited figures tabled in the Assembly, while the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party hit back claiming the former was misleading the public.

GFP chief and MLA Vijai Sardesai on Friday said only 443 of the 5,198 workers at the airport, which is expected to be commissioned by October, were Goans.

He said the figures were provided in the Assembly and alleged that the BJP government was discriminating against people from the state.

He said several jobs at the site, like that of welder, fitter, operator, supervisor etc can be given to Goans but the Pramod Sawant government was not doing so.

Hitting back, BJP spokesperson Giriraj Pai Vernekar said Sardesai was misleading the people of the state.

''The figure of 5,198 workers Sardesai mentioned are labourers and semi-skilled workers who will leave when the construction is complete. Long term employment at the airport for operation purposes etc will be advertised as per the concession agreement so that Goans get employed,'' Vernekar said.

He said the Aviation Skill Development Centre set up in the state has started imparting skill training to make Goan youth employable at the airport.

