UP govt orders probe in Mathura temple stampede that killed 2

The Uttar Pradesh government has ordered a probe into the stampede at Banke Bihari temple in Mathura in which two persons were killed, officials said Sunday.

A high-level committee, headed by former director general of police (DGP) Suklhan Singh, has been constituted to probe the incident, an official spokesperson said here.

Divisional Commissioner, Aligarh, Gaurav Dayal will be a member of the committee which is expected to submit its report to the government within 15 days.

The committee will made recommendations on how to improve and strengthen arrangements in the temple to prevent occurrence of such incidents in future keeping in view the large number of devotees visiting there. The committee will be visiting the spot to examine the incident.

Two devotees were killed and seven injured in a stampede at the famous Bankey Bihari temple here during Janmashtami celebrations in the early hours of Saturday, officials said.

''Prima facie, the cause of death is suffocation due to a heavy rush during the 'mangala aarti','' District Magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal had said.

A 55-year-old woman from Noida, Nirmala Devi, and a 65-year-old devotee from Jabalpur, Ram Prasad, died in the incident.

