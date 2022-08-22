Left Menu

Muggy weather in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2022 19:48 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 19:39 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Muggy weather conditions prevailed in Delhi on Monday with the maximum temperature settling at 36.1 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 27.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average. Humidity levels oscillated between 88 and 56 per cent.

The weatherman has predicted generally cloudy sky with very light rain or drizzle accompanied by gusty winds on Tuesday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 35 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius.

Rains lashed central Delhi on Sunday afternoon bringing much-needed respite from hot and humid weather conditions.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 35.1 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

