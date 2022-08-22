Man dies after tree falls on him at Pune college

A 49-year-old man was killed when a tree fell on him on the campus of a college in Maharashtra's Pune city on Monday, police said.

Some vehicles were also damaged in the accident that took place at Sir Parshurambhau College in Pune's Tilak Road area in the morning, an official said.

''The victim, who was employed as a gardener, was cutting grass near the boys' hostel on the campus, when an old tree fell on him. The man was trapped under the tree and died while undergoing treatment at a hospital,'' the official from Vishrambaug police station said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)