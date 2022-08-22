Left Menu

Man dies after tree falls on him at Pune college

PTI | Pune | Updated: 22-08-2022 22:34 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 21:29 IST
Man dies after tree falls on him at Pune college
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 49-year-old man was killed when a tree fell on him on the campus of a college in Maharashtra's Pune city on Monday, police said.

Some vehicles were also damaged in the accident that took place at Sir Parshurambhau College in Pune's Tilak Road area in the morning, an official said.

''The victim, who was employed as a gardener, was cutting grass near the boys' hostel on the campus, when an old tree fell on him. The man was trapped under the tree and died while undergoing treatment at a hospital,'' the official from Vishrambaug police station said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to various considerations: Singapore PM Lee

India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to variou...

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soar, says health lobby; Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy and more

Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soa...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked amid legal challenge; Biden climate law could expand controversial biogas industry and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked a...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy; Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola case and more

Health News Roundup: Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022