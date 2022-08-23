Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 hits J-K's Katra

An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale hits Katra, Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Monday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed. The earthquake occurred at 2:20 am on Monday. The depth of the earthquake was 10 Km below the ground.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.9, Occurred on 23-08-2022, 02:20:32 IST, Lat: 33.07 & Long: 75.58, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 61km E of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir," tweeted NCS. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

