Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes Southern Sumatra, Indonesia - GFZ
Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 23-08-2022 20:19 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 20:16 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck off the coast at southern Sumatra in Indonesia late on Tuesday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles), GFZ added.
