UNDP launches second cohort of ocean innovators to tap on new technologies

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) today launched its second cohort of 10 ocean innovators to tap on new technologies and approaches to end overfishing, and put an end to illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing practices. The innovations are expected to bring economic benefits to Small Island Developing States (SIDS) and Least Developed Countries (LDC) by increasing the access of small scale fishers to technical and financial resources, thereby contributing to Sustainable Development Goal 14 (SDG14 targets 14.4, 14.7 and 14.b).

The year 2022 was declared by the United Nations General Assembly as the International Year of Artisanal Fisheries and Aquaculture in recognition of the significant role of small-scale fishers, fish farmers and fish workers in providing healthy and nutritious food to billions of people.

"Small-scale fishers don't have the latest technology, much needed finance, and access to international markets. UNDP aims to address this gap by identifying innovative approaches to ocean restoration and protection – helping to boost livelihoods and advance the blue economy," stated Haoliang Xu, UN Assistant Secretary General and Director of UNDP's Bureau for Policy and Programme Support.

UNDP's Ocean Promise has committed to delivering at least 100 Ocean Innovations by 2030. Supported by Sida and Norad UNDP's Ocean Innovation Challenge (OIC) provides financial support to ocean innovators of up to US$250,000 for two years, mentors and incubates innovative solutions that are transformational, scalable and replicable.