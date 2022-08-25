Left Menu

Learning CPR need of the hour for everyone: AIIMS Executive Director

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-08-2022 20:56 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 20:56 IST
Learning CPR need of the hour for everyone: AIIMS Executive Director
  • Country:
  • India

Survival from a cardiac arrest largely depends on how quickly a cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is started and the quality of the process, an AIIMS official said on Thursday.

One in four deaths in India are due to cardiovascular disease and a cardiac arrest victim receiving CPR immediately is 2-3 times more likely to survive, according to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhubaneswar.

There is a critical need for community education in CPR in India, where it is estimated that 98 per cent of the residents are not trained in it, AIIMS said in a release.

Intervening within 2-3 minutes of cardiac arrest is crucial to maintain blood circulation to the brain and get time for availability of immediate medical service. In such scenarios, the role of bystanders becomes vital, it said.

''CPR is an easy hand technique to maintain the heart functions,'' AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, Executive Director, Ashutosh Biswas said, adding that ''Providing training in lifesaving simple CPR in the community can help to a large extent.'' Biswas was speaking during the launch of the community CPR education, which will be done by the Bhubaneswar AIIMS in collaboration with the American Heart Association.

''More than 1 lakh community members will be trained in over two years,'' Biswas added.

Five hundred volunteers have been trained in this programme. Each of them will train at least 75 community members in the hands-only CPR, AIIMS added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot 73.2% effective in kids under 5 - new data and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
4
NZ and Canada sign new Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement

NZ and Canada sign new Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement

New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022