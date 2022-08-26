Left Menu

Kerala court sentences 25-year old man to 7-year jail term for minor's rape

PTI | Idukki | Updated: 26-08-2022 09:15 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 09:15 IST
Kerala court sentences 25-year old man to 7-year jail term for minor's rape
  • Country:
  • India

A Kerala Fast Track Court has sentenced a 25-year old man to seven years imprisonment for raping a minor after breaking into her home in Idukki district of the state when her parents were not at home.

Idukki Fast Track Court Judge T G Varghese sentenced the man to seven years jail term for the offence of sexually assaulting a minor girl under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) S S Saneesh told PTI.

The court also sentenced the convict to five years for the offence of breaking into her house under the Indian Penal Code.

A total fine of Rs 15,000 was also imposed on the convict, the SPP said.

The incident occurred in April 2016 when the man, who was an equipment operator, was in the victim's area for road construction work, the SPP said.

One day, noticing that her parents were not at home, he broke into the house and raped the girl, the lawyer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
2
Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
4
Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate as anyone

Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022