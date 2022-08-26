Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2022 10:35 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 10:31 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Much as they enjoyed their cats' company during two years of coronavirus lockdown, Parisians have enthusiastically taken up travel again if the reservation register at one Paris cat hotel is anything to go by. At the Arbre a Chats (Cats' Tree) hotel, prospective guests need to reserve well ahead, as all its 24 "contemporary and comfortable" cubicles are fully booked - although cats who know one another can double up and share a room.

