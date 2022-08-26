Gensol Engineering bags orders worth Rs 153 cr to build 58.8 MW solar projects
Gensol Engineering has bagged orders worth Rs 153.16 crore for building solar power projects with capacity totalling 58.8 MW in August.
In a regulatory filing the company said, it has received purchase orders from clients for the development of solar power projects aggregating to a capacity of around 58.8 MW in Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.
The cumulative order value of these projects is pegged at Rs 153.16 crore, it said.
Out of the seven deals closed by Gensol, five are based on a full turn-key EPC (engineering procurement construction) model, while two are Balance of System (BoS) projects, it said.
Similarly, while four projects are to be erected over land, the other three will be raised over the rooftops of the factories of the clients.
Incorporated in 2012, Gensol Engineering is a part of Gensol group of companies, which offer EPC and solar advisory services.
