Massive demolition drive conducted in south Delhi this year: MCD

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2022 00:27 IST | Created: 27-08-2022 00:24 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Friday said it had conducted a ''massive demolition drive'' against unauthorise constructions in its south zone this year.

The civic body, in a statement said, it will ''intensify the demolition drive''.

The south zone has conducted a ''massive demolition and sealing action drive'' in different areas between January 1 and August 18 this year.

As many as 473 actions related to demolition and 157 sealing actions have been taken in this period against unauthorised properties in Said-ul-Azaib, Khirki Extension, Panchsheel Vihar, Chhattarpur, Freedom Fighter Enclave, Panchsheel Vihar, Kishangarh,Khanpur, Savitri Nagar,Gautam Nagar and Mehrauli, among other areas, the statement said.

The field staff of the building department of the south zone has ''exclusively focused'' on taking demolition and sealing actions on unauthorised constructions. These areas were regularly inspected and unauthorised constructions carried out by unscrupulous builders were identified, officials said.

''These unscrupulous builders carried out unauthorised construction in blatant violations of various laws and luring general public into buying cheaper flats with extra ground coverage,'' it said.

In another statement, the MCD said its Shahdara North Zone has carried out an intensive drive against encroachment in ward number 42 E, New Usmanpur.

''About 100-150 permanent structures ('thia') were removed in the area of Gautampuri, and R Block water tank to main road near Engineering College,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

