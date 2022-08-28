Left Menu

Maha: 2-yr-old girl killed in gas cylinder blast while inflating balloon

A two-year-old girl was killed after a gas cylinder exploded while inflating a balloon which her grandfather was buying for her in Maharashtras Amravati district, a police official said on Sunday.The incident took place on Saturday evening at Shindi village in Achalpur taluka, about 150 km from Nagpur, when the child had gone with her grandfather to the Tanha Pola festival, celebrated to acknowledge the importance of bulls and oxen in agriculture and farming activities, the official told PTI.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 28-08-2022 11:42 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 11:35 IST
Maha: 2-yr-old girl killed in gas cylinder blast while inflating balloon
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A two-year-old girl was killed after a gas cylinder exploded while inflating a balloon which her grandfather was buying for her in Maharashtra's Amravati district, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday evening at Shindi village in Achalpur taluka, about 150 km from Nagpur, when the child had gone with her grandfather to the Tanha Pola festival, celebrated to acknowledge the importance of bulls and oxen in agriculture and farming activities, the official told PTI. They were purchasing a balloon when the gas cylinder used for inflating it exploded, he said. The child was seriously injured as a part of the cylinder hit her leg, the official said. She succumbed to the injuries while undergoing treatment in a hospital, he said. The Achalpur police have registered case and are conducting an investigation into it, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Moderna sues Pfizer/BioNTech for patent infringement over COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Musk's SpaceX and T-Mobile plan to connect mobile phones to satellites, boost cell coverage and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
3
Preparations underway for NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test; targeting early February 2023 launch

Preparations underway for NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test; targeting early Fe...

 Global
4
DIARY-Top Economic Events to Oct 27

DIARY-Top Economic Events to Oct 27

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022