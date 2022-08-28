Left Menu

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 28-08-2022 21:57 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 21:54 IST
Chhattisgarh: Two boys feared drowned in dam
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two 16-year-old boys were feared to have drowned in a dam in Chhattisgarh's Raipur on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place at the dam constructed on Kharun river under Mujgahan police station limits in the morning, an official said.

''A group of around six teenagers had gone to the dam for bathing,'' he said, adding that two of them entered deep waters and were swept away by a strong current.

An operation was launched to trace the boys, identified as Kunal Nagarchi and Krish Pandey, both residents of Raipur, he added.

