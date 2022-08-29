Left Menu

Landslide hits family in Kerala; two dead, three missing

At least two people died and three went missing after a landslide triggered by heavy rains hit their house at a village in this district in the wee hours of Monday, police said.The incident was reported from Kanjar village near Thodupuzha, police said. They said the tragedy hit the family at around 2.30 am.

PTI | Idukki | Updated: 29-08-2022 08:57 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 08:57 IST
Landslide hits family in Kerala; two dead, three missing
  • Country:
  • India

At least two people died and three went missing after a landslide triggered by heavy rains hit their house at a village in this district in the wee hours of Monday, police said.

The incident was reported from Kanjar village near Thodupuzha, police said. They said the tragedy hit the family at around 2.30 am. Bodies of two persons have been recovered by the rescue personnel, police added.

A rescue operation is on to trace the missing persons.

The hilly regions of Kerala have been receiving heavy rains for the last two days. PTI TGB SA SA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Nicole Mann says she is proud to be first Native American woman in space and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022