2 women, child trapped under rubble after house collapses due to rain in Dehradun

Two women and a child were buried alive under the rubble of a house that collapsed due to heavy rain in Rajpur here on Monday.

A State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team has been dispatched to the spot near Kat Bungalow-Rajpur Road and it has begun the rescue operation, an official said.

