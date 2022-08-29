Left Menu

2 women, child trapped under rubble after house collapses due to rain in Dehradun

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 29-08-2022 10:13 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 10:10 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two women and a child were buried alive under the rubble of a house that collapsed due to heavy rain in Rajpur here on Monday.

A State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team has been dispatched to the spot near Kat Bungalow-Rajpur Road and it has begun the rescue operation, an official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

