Two killed in Russian shelling of Mykolaiv- mayor

Two people have been killed and five wounded in Russian shelling of Ukraine's southern city of Mykolaiv on Monday, its mayor said.

"(Strikes) hit residential homes and educational institutions," Oleksandr Senkevych wrote on Telegram, adding that rescuers were working at the scenes of strikes. Earlier, local governor VItaliy Kim said the city was coming under heavy fire, later confirming that people had been killed.

Reuters was not immediately able to confirm the report.

