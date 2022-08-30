Left Menu

Google adds support for dark home page theme for Meet hardware devices

Updated: 30-08-2022 10:30 IST
Image Credit: Google Workspace Updates

Google has announced the availability of Dark Canvas theme on Google Meet hardware devices. With this, devices will now feature dark user interface elements on the home screen when not in an active call.

Dark Canvas mode can be applied to any Google Meet hardware device in your fleet, Google said, adding that the mode is a great way to reduce the brightness of your display while keeping them looking great.

Google is also adding a new batch of Canvas wallpapers specially designed to look great on Meet hardware devices.

"We know it's important that your devices look their best when they're not in use, so we've extended our collaboration with the Canvas Project to deliver a fresh new group of wallpapers from top artists," the tech giant wrote in a post on the Workspace Updates Blog.

Furthermore, the Wallpaper setting has been renamed the Home screen.

The Canvas option has been split into two options: "Canvas - light" and "Canvas - dark" - with each option having a unique selection of wallpapers. You can choose either Canvas - light or Canvas - dark depending on whether you want the devices to be in light mode or dark mode.

Google noted that custom wallpapers will continue to use light mode.

Dark Canvas mode will be available to all Google Workspace customers, G Suite Basic and Business customers, and all supported Google Meet hardware devices that have not yet reached their auto-update expiration date. The feature is gradually rolling out and may take up to 15 days to be fully visible.

