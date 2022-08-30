People-to-people connect between India and Singapore has enhanced, says veteran Indian-origin journalist Balji

The people-to-people connect between Singapore and India has enhanced tremendously in recent times due to the intervention from the respective governments, a veteran Indian-origin journalist said on Tuesday, underlining that going back to one's roots seems to be the mantra for several expatriates in the affluent city-state.

PN Balji, the Kerala-born veteran journalist for more than four decades, and the former editor of Singapore-based English newspapers Today and The New Paper, told PTI there is a ''cultural assimilation'' happening between India and Singapore.

“We are now seeing strong and steady bridges being built between the two countries. This is significant development in line with the Indian and Singapore governments’ aspirations to have “people-to-people” connection,'' Balji said.

In 2019, Balji authored ''The Reluctant Editor''.

His biography, titled ''Transition: The story of PN Balji'', written by veteran broadcaster, Woon Tai Ho, hit the stands last month.

India's high networth individuals (HNIs) have injected a fair degree of professionalism and brought with them a wealth of experience, but they should not think the city-state's economy is dependent on them, he said.

“It is all good and well but Singaporeans do get irritated when you have some of these HNIs believing Singapore is surviving because of them,'' he said.

Balji, 74, believes there is better understanding these days about HNIs holding plum posts in banking and IT sectors, amongst locals.

He also appreciated the HNIs increasing contribution to Singapore’s cultural scene.

“There has been a big increase in the vibrancy; such as very high standard concerts, one of the latest being performance by Tabla master Zakir Hussain, and annual festivals such as Holi played out in the gardens and community parks,'' he noted.

Balji and his wife, Uma, are both Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card holders, a visa that allows them seamless travel to India.

They have built a house back home in Kerala to be with their extended family.

''A fairly average Singaporean dream is to have two homes. One in Singapore, and another in places of his roots, such as Malaysia, Thailand and India,'' he said.

For Balji and many other expatriates with a second home in India, it offers a means to unwind and spend time with their extended family members.

“We look forward to cuisines, train travels and just long drives,” he said.

“My two grandsons are looking forward to long train rides. Sit or stand at the coach doors and experience wind blowing through their faces,'' he noted. These are things, Balji says, that keeps him and his family ''culturally rooted'' to India.

