Left Menu

Maha CM asks officials to complete land acquisition for bullet train project by Sep 30

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-08-2022 21:14 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 21:12 IST
Maha CM asks officials to complete land acquisition for bullet train project by Sep 30
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has directed officials to complete land acquisition for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project and disburse compensation to affected people by September 30, the state government said on Tuesday.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed rail corridor is a flagship infrastructure project of the Narendra Modi government that seeks to improve connectivity between the country's financial capital and the commercial hub of Gujarat.

The multi-crore project, primarily the land acquisition in Maharashtra, hit hurdle after the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government took charge in November 2019. After a change of government in the state in June this year, the land acquisition process for the project is being expedited.

''CM, Shri @mieknathshinde has directed all officers to complete the land acquisition for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed bullet train project & disburse compensation to affected families by September 30,'' the Maharashtra Information Centre, an account handled by the state government's public relations department tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

 Indonesia
2
Fundsmith Emerging Equities sells Thyrocare shares worth Rs 36 crore

Fundsmith Emerging Equities sells Thyrocare shares worth Rs 36 crore

 India
3
Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Concurrent Stream Limiting (CSL) Feature

Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Con...

 United States
4
Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

 Tanzania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022