Left Menu

Soldiers in Ladakh can get fresh vegetables round the year: DIHAR

People living in the arid land of Ladakh will be able to grow fresh vegetables round the year as scientists have developed a new greenhouse model, a passive solar greenhouse, for farming.The model, developed by a team of scientists of the Defence Institute of High Altitude Research DIHAR, was displayed at the Ladakhi Kisan Jawan Vigyan Mela, an inter-unit garden competition organised by DRDO Defence Research and Development Organisation.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 30-08-2022 21:37 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 21:35 IST
Soldiers in Ladakh can get fresh vegetables round the year: DIHAR
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

People living in the arid land of Ladakh will be able to grow fresh vegetables round the year as scientists have developed a new greenhouse model, a passive solar greenhouse, for farming.

The model, developed by a team of scientists of the Defence Institute of High Altitude Research (DIHAR), was displayed at the Ladakhi Kisan Jawan Vigyan Mela, an inter-unit garden competition organised by DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation). DIHAR, established in 1960, was tasked to find ways to meet the fresh food requirement of the soldiers deployed in the harsh terrain of Ladakh, officials said.

Researchers from DIHAR led by senior scientist Dr Tsering Stobdan developed the new model of Ladakh greenhouse, a passive solar greenhouse.

''Through this technology, we could now provide these micro green plants to the soldiers,'' a scientist said. The new method eliminates the need for armed forces to consume canned food and helps them grow fresh vegetables inside their bunkers in just 10-12 days, he said.

With this technology, soldiers can grow vegetables in the barren and arid land of Ladakh that are rich in nutrients, with little to no fat and zero cholesterol.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

 Indonesia
2
Fundsmith Emerging Equities sells Thyrocare shares worth Rs 36 crore

Fundsmith Emerging Equities sells Thyrocare shares worth Rs 36 crore

 India
3
Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Concurrent Stream Limiting (CSL) Feature

Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Con...

 United States
4
Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

 Tanzania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022