Musk asks court to delay Twitter trial - court records
Reuters | Updated: 30-08-2022 22:16 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 22:15 IST
Elon Musk on Tuesday asked court permission to delay the Twitter Inc trial by about a month, according to court records.
Musk and Twitter have sued each other in Delaware state court and a five-day trial is scheduled to start Oct. 17.
Twitter wants the court to order Musk to close the deal for $54.20 per share, while Musk wants an order saying he can walk away without paying a $1 billion break-up fee alleging Twitter violated the deal contract.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delaware
- Elon Musk
- Twitter Inc
- Musk
Advertisement