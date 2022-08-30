Left Menu

Musk asks court to delay Twitter trial - court records

Reuters | Updated: 30-08-2022 22:16 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 22:15 IST
Elon Musk on Tuesday asked court permission to delay the Twitter Inc trial by about a month, according to court records.

Musk and Twitter have sued each other in Delaware state court and a five-day trial is scheduled to start Oct. 17.

Twitter wants the court to order Musk to close the deal for $54.20 per share, while Musk wants an order saying he can walk away without paying a $1 billion break-up fee alleging Twitter violated the deal contract.

