Heart harvested from 55-year-old woman at AIIMS sent to FEHI via green corridor
- Country:
- India
A heart harvested from a 55-year-old woman at AIIMS was transported to a leading private hospital here via a green corridor in a span of 14 minutes on Tuesday evening during heavy traffic hours, doctors said on Tuesday.
A 19-year-old boy at Fortis Escorts Heart Institute (FEHI), Okhla, was undergoing a heart transplant surgery for the organ donated by the old woman, they said.
A team of doctors were alerted by National Organ Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO) about a possible cadaveric heart donor (brain dead) at AIIMS Delhi on Tuesday, the private hospital said in a statement.
The team of doctors retrieved the live donor heart and the organ was transported from AIIMS to FEHI, covering a distance of 9.2 km during peak traffic time in 14 minutes, doctors said. The young recipient was having a heart problem for last 1.5 years. His condition reached a critical condition and was on medicines since then, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Mental distress of caregivers often overlooked affecting care of cancer patients, says AIIMS study
Master plan for AIIMS redevelopment submitted for approval to Centre: Randeep Guleria
AIIMS paramedical students protest for hostel accommodation
Committee to look into rotation of headship proposal for AIIMS Delhi
Pahalgam accident: 3 critically injured ITBP jawans airlifted from J-K; admitted to AIIMS