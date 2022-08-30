Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by seven wickets in their Asia Cup match here on Tuesday.
Brief Scores: Bangladesh: 127 for 7 in 20 overs (Mosaddek Hossain 48 not out; Mujeeb Ur Rahman 3/16, Rashid Khan 3/22). Afghanistan: 131 for 3 in 18.3 overs (Ibrahim Zadran 42 not out, Najibullah Zadran 43 not out; Mosaddek Hossain 1/12, Shakib Al Hasan 1/13).
