Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets

PTI | Sharjah | Updated: 30-08-2022 22:51 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 22:49 IST
Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by seven wickets in their Asia Cup match here on Tuesday.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh: 127 for 7 in 20 overs (Mosaddek Hossain 48 not out; Mujeeb Ur Rahman 3/16, Rashid Khan 3/22). Afghanistan: 131 for 3 in 18.3 overs (Ibrahim Zadran 42 not out, Najibullah Zadran 43 not out; Mosaddek Hossain 1/12, Shakib Al Hasan 1/13).

