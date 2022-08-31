Left Menu

Soccer-Record-breaking 2022 Women's Euro watched by 365 million globally

The 2022 Women's European Championship was the most watched edition of the tournament with a projected global cumulative live viewership of 365 million, European soccer's governing body UEFA said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2022 16:00 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 15:56 IST
Soccer-Record-breaking 2022 Women's Euro watched by 365 million globally
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The 2022 Women's European Championship was the most watched edition of the tournament with a projected global cumulative live viewership of 365 million, European soccer's governing body UEFA said on Wednesday. The viewership for this year's tournament, which was won by hosts England after they defeated Germany in the final, was more than double the number in the 2017 edition (178 million) and 214% higher than in 2013 (116 million).

The final attracted a cumulative live viewership of 50 million worldwide, which was over three times more than the 2017 final. The viewership figures were counted across television, out-of-home viewing and streaming.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

 Denmark
2
Plumber rapes woman, case registered

Plumber rapes woman, case registered

 India
3
OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

 India
4
New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Vision Zero Fund and Nike

New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Visio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022