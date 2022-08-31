Illegal colonies to become thing of past, says Punjab minister

Punjab's housing and urban development minister Aman Arora on Wednesday said that illegal colonies would soon become a thing of the past and colonisers developing approved colonies would be facilitated.

He directed the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) to unleash development works under its jurisdiction on war footing and asked the officials to ensure that residents of all approved colonies get all the amenities.

Arora issued the instructions while reviewing the development works of GLADA. He also interacted with colonisers and resident welfare associations here.

On regularisation of illegal colonies and financial position of the urban body, the minister said that the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government was making sincere efforts to ensure balanced growth of urban areas by ensuring effective mechanism.

He asked GLADA officials to carry out a detailed survey of all areas and implement development works with a focus on enhancing green cover.

GLADA officials will chalk out a strategy under which maximum funds are spent on infrastructure in approved residential colonies and industrial estates.

The minister emphasised that officers must not keep the funds in the bank accounts for the sake of earning interest and asked them to use the money for development works in a planned manner for the benefit of the residents of approved colonies.

In order to give impetus to the real estate market and streamlining the clearance process, Arora announced the launch of a single window system for the real estate sector soon to facilitate planned urban development.

