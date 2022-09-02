Left Menu

European satellite dodges potential collision with unknown piece of space debris

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 02-09-2022 14:54 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 14:54 IST
European satellite dodges potential collision with unknown piece of space debris
Image Credit: Twitter (@esaoperations)

On Wednesday, August 31, European earth observation satellite Sentinel-1A was forced to dodge out of the path of an unknown piece of space debris lurking in orbit, the European Space Agency said.

The ground teams executed larger-than-normal collision avoidance manoeuvres on the Copernicus Sentinel-1A satellite to reduce the risk of collision. According to the agency, the operators carried out 6 thruster burns to take the satellite over 1.5 km clear of the object's estimated location at 17:48 CEST and return it back to its nominal orbit.

"This piece of debris can't yet be traced back to the event that first produced it. The uncertainties on the object's position were also higher than usual. We had to make larger-than-normal manoeuvres to be safe," the agency tweeted, adding that Sentinel-1A will also lose some data.

Sentinel-1A was the first satellite to be launched for Copernicus - the Earth observation component of the European Union's space programme. The earth observation satellite was launched into orbit on 3 April 2014 on a Soyuz rocket from Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana and carries an advanced radar instrument to provide an all-weather, day-and-night supply of imagery of Earth's surface.

TRENDING

1
Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

 South Africa
2
Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital window - source

Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital win...

 Russian Federation
3
NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases rise; China's Chengdu to conduct mass COVID testing, lockdowns as cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022