Left Menu

NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie sound of the Southern Ring Nebula

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 03-09-2022 17:19 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 17:19 IST
NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie sound of the Southern Ring Nebula
Image credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI

NASA's most powerful telescope, the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), has revealed for the first time details of the Southern Ring nebula - a planetary nebula that lies approximately 2,500 light-years away from Earth - that were previously hidden from astronomers. What if you could hear this data from Webb?

A team of scientists, musicians, and a member of the blind and visually impaired community worked to adapt Webb's data, with support from the Webb mission and NASA's Universe of Learning, to sound.

Webb uncovered two views of the Southern Ring Nebula in near-infrared light and mid-infrared light and each has been adapted to sound. In this sonification, the Near-infrared light is represented by a higher range of frequencies at the beginning of the track. Mid-way through, the notes change, becoming lower overall to reflect that mid-infrared includes longer wavelengths of light.

Listen to the eerie sound of the Southern Ring Nebula:

Credits: NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI; Accessibility Production: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, and Kimberly Arcand (CXC/SAO), Matt Russo and Andrew Santaguida (SYSTEM Sounds), Quyen Hart (STScI), Claire Blome (STScI), and Christine Malec (consultant).

In addition to the Southern Ring nebula, NASA has also released sonification - the translation of astronomical data into sound - of Cosmic Cliffs in the Carina Nebula and the atmospheric characteristics of exoplanet WASP-96 b. The audio tracks are available here.

"These compositions provide a different way to experience the detailed information in Webb's first data. Similar to how written descriptions are unique translations of visual images, sonifications also translate the visual images by encoding information, like color, brightness, star locations, or water absorption signatures, as sounds," said Quyen Hart, a senior education and outreach scientist at the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore, Maryland.

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover Jupiter-like planet orbiting one of binary pair of stars about 20 light-years from Earth

Astronomers discover Jupiter-like planet orbiting one of binary pair of star...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J to pay $40.5 million to settle New Hampshire opioid lawsuit and more

Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J t...

 Global
3
(Updated) Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

(Updated) Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Livzon Pharma's COVID-19 vaccine gets emergency use approval in China; Russia reports most daily COVID-19 cases since March and more

Health News Roundup: Livzon Pharma's COVID-19 vaccine gets emergency use app...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022