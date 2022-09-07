Earthquake of 4.0 magnitude hits Mizoram's Champhai
An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale struck 50 km east of Champhai in Mizoram, according to the National Centre for Seismology on Wednesday.
An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale struck 50 km east of Champhai in Mizoram, according to the National Centre for Seismology on Wednesday. The earthquake occurred at 12.55 am on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.
The depth of the earthquake was a depth of 13 km. "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 07-09-2022, 00:50:55 IST, Lat: 23.41 & Long: 93.82, Depth: 13 Km, Location: 50km E of Champhai, Mizoram, India," tweeted National Center for Seismology. (ANI)
