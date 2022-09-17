JMC official suspended for dereliction of duty

The Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) on Friday suspended an enforcement official for alleged dereliction of duty after illegal constructions and violations of building bye-laws was noticed in the city, officials said.

Commissioner, JMC, Rahul Yadav took serious note of the complaints received about alleged illegal constructions and violations of bye-laws in different wards of Nanak Nagar and conducted a surprise inspection of the area, they said. He immediately ordered the suspension of the enforcement inspector of the Nanak Nagar area for dereliction of duty and ordered for a detailed enquiry in the matter, the officials said.

A senior JMC official said notices have been served to owners and occupants of all buildings which were under construction or repairment for violating set norms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)