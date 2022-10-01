Builder booked for duping people in Haryana's Gurugram: Police

A case has been lodged against a builder for allegedly duping more than 20 people of Rs 15 crore on a false assurance of providing shop-cum-office spaces to them in this Haryana district, police said on Saturday. The builder from Farrukhnagar had assured the victims that the possession of the shop-cum-office spaces would be handed over to them within a year after they paid the required amount but till date, nothing has happened, police said.

The FIR was lodged at the Farrukhnagar police station on Friday, they added.

According to a complaint from Ramesh Kumar, a resident of Hisar, more than 20 people had booked the shop-cum-office spaces in the Amaya Green project at sector 3, Farrukhnagar. The project was to be developed by Savyasachi Infrastructure Private Limited, which has its office at Sohna Road, Sector-47.

The director of the company is Vijay Rajan, a resident of South City 1, and the owners of the land are Asha Kaushik and Raghav Kaushik, directors of Sharma Confectioners Private Limited.

It is alleged that the company's director and the land owners have duped the victims.

The complainant said they were told that the company got its licence and HRERA registration done in June 2017 and the project was safe. The company had also signed an agreement with the victims but the construction is yet to begin.

The FIR was lodged against Rajan and others under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

''The case file is being sent to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) for further investigation and action,'' Inspector Jitender Kumar, SHO of the Farrukhnagar police station, said.

