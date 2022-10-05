Sisodia demands CBI probe into Rs 6,000 cr 'scam' in MCD; asks LG to stop 'interfering' in govt work

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday wrote to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena demanding a CBI probe into the alleged Rs 6,000 crore scam in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Sisodia also hit out at the LG for ''interfering'' in the Delhi government's work and ordering probes into ''fake cases'' against the Arvind Kejriwal-led dispensation.

The deputy chief minister alleged that he had apprised the LG about corruption in the MCD two months ago, but he did not initiate any measure.

Let alone processing the request, the LG didn't even acknowledge the letter, he claimed.

''I want to draw your attention towards my earlier letter in connection with the Rs 6,000 crore corruption in the MCD. You did not order a CBI probe into the matter which I raised two months ago. You are setting a new record in ordering probes into fake cases in order to stop the government's work but you are unable to see corruption in the MCD,'' Sisodia wrote in the letter in Hindi.

''You are illegally interfering in the work of the elected government instead of paying attention to public issues... I request you to order a CBI probe into the MCD scam,'' he said.

Further, he said the Constitution has entrusted the LG with the responsibility of streamlining the Delhi Police's functioning, but crime in the city has been ''on the rise''.

He said the LG, being the chief of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), has the responsibility of managing it but alleged that the mafia occupies its land at several places.

''If you (the LG) show the same interest in stopping rapes and reducing crimes in Delhi, the people will feel relieved in just two to four months. If you get the land freed from the mafia, it can be used for public welfare schemes such as schools and hospitals,” the deputy chief minister said.

Sisodia also alleged that the LG has ordered a probe into the free electricity scheme but it will bear no fruit just like the officials ''found no wrongdoings'' in their investigations into the alleged irregularities in the excise policy and the procurement of buses by the Delhi Transport Corporation.

Sisodia further alleged in the letter that the LG got his house raided by the CBI but they couldn't find anything.

He said all the investigations ordered by the LG against the democratically elected government of Delhi are bogus and baseless. They are based on fabricated facts because of which nothing came out, he added.

''You and the Bharatiya Janata Party created so much ruckus about the so-called liquor scam in Delhi together. You directed the CBI to raid my house. But what came out of it? Nothing,” he wrote in the letter.

He said the LG also initiated an investigation against the democratically elected government of Delhi for allegedly committing a scam in the construction of schools but nothing came out in that investigation either.

''Above are just a few examples. The reality is that there is a word going around in every department to either produce anything genuine or fake against the democratically elected government as per the diktat of the LG or else be ready to get suspended by the LG.

''The Delhi government is honest. We fear no one, no investigation can shake our spirit,'' Sisodia wrote in the letter.

The deputy CM requested Saxena to focus on the ''real scam''.

''I request you to rise above petty politics and immediately order a CBI inquiry into the matter of Rs 6,000 crore corruption in the MCD,'' he said.

