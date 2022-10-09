Science News Roundup: Serbian scientists name new species of beetle after Djokovic

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Serbian scientists name new species of beetle after Djokovic

Serbian scientists have named a new species of beetle after tennis great Novak Djokovic due to its speed, strength, flexibility, durability and ability to survive in a difficult environment, Serbian media reported on Friday. The insect, which belongs to the Duvalius genus of ground beetles that are present in Europe, was discovered several years ago in an underground pit in western Serbia.

