Serbia's Youth Demand Change: Students Push for Early Elections

Serbian university students have mobilized a signature campaign across the nation, calling for early parliamentary elections to contest President Aleksandar Vucic's administration. The students' initiative unfolds amid freezing temperatures, as they set up hundreds of stands in cities, towns, and villages to gain public support. The action aims to intensify pressure on the government and gauge the extent of public backing.

The catalyst for these protests was a tragedy in November 2024 when a train station canopy collapsed in Novi Sad, resulting in 16 fatalities. The incident, attributed to alleged corruption and negligence during renovation, has not seen any officials held accountable. Despite Vucic's reluctance to announce an early election, he hinted at a potential election next year, although official parliamentary and presidential elections are scheduled for 2027.

Youth-led demonstrations have profoundly impacted Vucic's 13-year presidency, culminating in the resignation of Serbia's populist prime minister and a subsequent crackdown on protests, which attracted international scrutiny. While street protests have diminished, widespread dissatisfaction with the government remains. Vucic, who aspires to integrate Serbia into the European Union, faces criticism for maintaining ties with Russia and China and allegations of undermining democratic freedoms and fostering corruption.