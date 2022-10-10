Indo-Pacific being 'reshaped': Aus Foreign Minister Penny Wong

India and Australia have recognized that the strategic Indo-Pacific region is being ''reshaped'' both economically and strategically, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on Monday, underling that the partnership with India is a ''critical part'' of shaping the region, amidst China's aggressive posturing.

Wong said during a press conference on Monday with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who arrived in Canberra from New Zealand.

''Australia and India are comprehensive strategic partners. We are QUAD partners. We partner in many other ways and most fundamentally, we share a region, the Indo-Pacific region and between our countries, we span a great breadth of the Indo-Pacific,'' she said after both ministers held the 13th Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue.

The Quad or Quadrilateral Security Dialogue comprises India, the US, Japan, and Australia.

''With our areas of deep connection and expertise. We've got a shared interest and we share an ambition and that is our region is stable, prosperous, and respectful of sovereignty, where countries are not required to choose sides, but make their own sovereign choices. We don't want to see any one country dominating or any country being dominated,'' she added.

India, the US, and several other world powers have been talking about the need to ensure a free, open, and thriving Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of China's rising military maneuvering in the region.

China claims nearly all of the disputed South China Sea, though Taiwan, the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia, and Vietnam all claim parts of it. Beijing has built artificial islands and military installations in the South China Sea.

She also said that ''we both recognize our region is being reshaped, economically and strategically. And I think our partnership is a demonstration that we understand that this period of change is best navigated together.'' ''We can only build and sustain the region we want by working with others, including by working in partnership with India and for Australia, this partnership is a critical part of shaping the region we want.'' After concluding his first-ever visit to New Zealand, Jaishankar received a ''Tiranga welcome'' in Canberra.

''Arrived in Canberra to a Tiranga welcome. So happy to see the old Parliament House of Australia in our national colors,'' he tweeted.

This is his second visit to Australia. The first visit was in February 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)