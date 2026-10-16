Soccer-Spain punished by FIFA for Islamophobic chants in Egypt friendly

Reuters | Updated: 16-10-2026 17:47 IST | Created: 16-10-2026 17:47 IST
Soccer-Spain punished by FIFA for Islamophobic chants in Egypt friendly

Spain have been fined $20,000 and ordered to ​partially close their stadium for ​their next friendly after supporters ‌chanted ​Islamophobic slogans twice during a game against Egypt in March, FIFA said in a statement. The sanctions relate to ‌incidents at the RCDE Stadium near Barcelona, home of LaLiga club Espanyol, where some Spain fans chanted, "Who doesn't jump is a Muslim" during a World Cup warm-up ‌match which ended in a 0-0 draw.

After the second occurrence of the chant, ‌the stadium announcer issued a warning and the scoreboard displayed a message against discriminatory behaviour. Spain winger Lamine Yamal, who is Muslim, condemned the chants at the time, describing them as disrespectful ⁠and ​intolerable and calling ⁠those responsible "ignorant and racist".

Spanish police launched an investigation the following day while world governing body FIFA ⁠later started disciplinary proceedings against the Spanish soccer federation (RFEF). The RFEF argued that the word 'Muslim' was "neither ​insulting nor pejorative", adding the fans' conduct should be assessed under FIFA's ⁠Article 17, which covers political, ideological, religious or offensive messages, rather than Article 15, which deals ⁠with ​discrimination and racist abuse.

However, FIFA's disciplinary committee rejected that argument, saying Article 15 does not require the explicit use of a slur and that ⁠a term can be discriminatory when used in context as "an insult, taunt, or marker ⁠of inferiority". FIFA fined ⁠the RFEF and ordered the closure of at least 15% of available seats for Spain's next friendly.

Reuters has contacted the ‌RFEF for ‌comment.

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