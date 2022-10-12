NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science mission; returning to Earth tomorrow

NASA and SpaceX are targeting Thursday, October 13, for the return of the Crew-4 mission to Earth, wrapping up a nearly six-month science mission at the International Space Station.

The commercial crew quartet, NASA astronauts Bob Hines, Kjell Lindgren, and Jessica Watkins, as well as ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, is scheduled to undock from the space station at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday, October 12, to begin the journey home and will splash down the next day, at 5:41 p.m. EDT, at one of seven targeted landing zones in the Atlantic Ocean or Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida, the agency said in a statement.

The Dragon Freedom crew ship will autonomously undock and depart the space station.

NASA will provide live coverage of the SpaceX Crew-4 farewell remarks, change of command, hatch closing, undocking, and splashdown on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency's website.