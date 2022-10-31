Left Menu

A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bridge

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 31-10-2022 14:13 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 14:13 IST
A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bridge
Image Credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, Dark Energy Survey/DOE/FNAL/DECam/CTIO/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA, J. Dalcanton

The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope has captured this galactic triplet Arp 248, also known as Wild's Triplet, which lies around 200 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Virgo. As the name suggests, it is a group of three interacting spiral galaxies.

In this Hubble image, two large spiral galaxies - a mix of pale blue and yellow in colour - flank a smaller, unrelated spiral galaxy and seem to be connected by a luminous bridge. This elongated stream of stars and interstellar dust is known as a tidal tail, which was formed by the mutual gravitational attraction of the two foreground galaxies.

This picture was shared by the European Space Agency (ESA) and was captured using Hubble's Advanced Camera for Surveys (ACS).

"Hubble used its Advanced Camera for Surveys to scour this menagerie of eccentric galaxies in search of promising candidates for future observations with the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope, the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array, and Hubble itself. With such a wealth of astronomical objects to study in the night sky, projects such as this, which guide future observations, are a valuable investment of observing time," ESA wrote in a post.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed drugs test; Rugby-England have no plans to alter rolling maul attack, says captain Hunter and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite strike on Mars; T-Rex skeleton draws crowds in Singapore before auction

Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite st...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022