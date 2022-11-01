Russia extends evacuation zone in Ukraine's Kherson region
Reuters | Kherson | Updated: 01-11-2022 11:39 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 11:34 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Russian-installed officials in Ukraine's southern Kherson region said on Monday evening they were extending an evacuation zone further from the Dnipro river, saying Ukraine could be preparing to attack the Kakhovka dam and flood the region.
In a post on Telegram, Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-backed head of the region, which is partially occupied by Russian forces, said he was extending the area covered by an order for civilians to evacuate by an additional 15 km (9 miles) to include another seven settlements.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 1-Intense fighting flares in Ukraine's Donetsk region
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Elon Musk suggests SpaceX may continue funding Ukraine Starlink service for free
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Several explosions rock central Kyiv a week after Russia launched strikes across Ukraine, reports AP.