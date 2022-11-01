Left Menu

Russia extends evacuation zone in Ukraine's Kherson region

Reuters | Kherson | Updated: 01-11-2022 11:39 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 11:34 IST
Russian-installed officials in Ukraine's southern Kherson region said on Monday evening they were extending an evacuation zone further from the Dnipro river, saying Ukraine could be preparing to attack the Kakhovka dam and flood the region.

In a post on Telegram, Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-backed head of the region, which is partially occupied by Russian forces, said he was extending the area covered by an order for civilians to evacuate by an additional 15 km (9 miles) to include another seven settlements.

