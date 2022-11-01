Left Menu

4 faint after liquid carbon dioxide leak in Ludhiana

PTI | Ludhiana | Updated: 01-11-2022 21:12 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 21:04 IST
4 faint after liquid carbon dioxide leak in Ludhiana
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four people fell unconscious after liquid carbon dioxide leaked from an oxygen manufacturing unit in Ludhiana city of Punjab on Tuesday, an official said.

The leak occurred when liquid carbon dioxide was being transferred from a tanker to the factory premises at Giaspura locality. The four were rushed to a local hospital.

Panic gripped the residents of the locality when reports of gas leakage spread in the area.

In a statement issued by the district administration, additional deputy commissioner Rahul Chaba said the safety valve of the tanker got damaged, leading to a leakage.

''We've sealed the factory,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner solar system

Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner sola...

 Global
3
A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bridge

A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bri...

 Global
4
NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022