Left Menu

North Korea fires ballistic missile, South Korean military says

(Adds context, report of air raid warning) SEOUL, Nov 2 (Reuters) - North Korea launched at least one ballistic missile into the sea off its east coast on Wednesday, South Korea's military said. A spokesman for South Korea's military said they were checking to see whether the air raid warning was related to the missile launch.

Reuters | Updated: 02-11-2022 05:51 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 05:51 IST
North Korea fires ballistic missile, South Korean military says

(Adds context, report of air raid warning) SEOUL, Nov 2 (Reuters) -

North Korea launched at least one ballistic missile into the sea off its east coast on Wednesday, South Korea's military said. The launch comes after Pyongyang on Tuesday demanded that the United States and South Korea stop large-scale military exercises, calling them a provocation that may draw "more powerful follow-up measures."

Broadcaster YTN reported that an air raid warning was issued on the South Korean island of Ulleung around the time of the missile launch. A spokesman for South Korea's military said they were checking to see whether the air raid warning was related to the missile launch. The United States and South Korea began one of their largest combined military air drills on Monday, with hundreds of warplanes from both sides staging mock attacks 24 hours a day.

North Korea has test-fired a record number of missiles this year, and has said that a recent flurry of launches were in response to the allied drills.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

 India
2
Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

 India
3
CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory correction maneuver

CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory corre...

 Global
4
Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022