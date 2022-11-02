Left Menu

Scientists of IIT Kharagpur and Taiwan institute undertake study of cyclones

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-11-2022 18:24 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 17:54 IST
Scientists of IIT Kharagpur and Taiwan institute undertake study of cyclones
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Scientists from IIT Kharagpur and Institute of Earth Sciences, Academia Sinica, Taiwan have arrived at a mechanism to trace the source that supplies moisture to severe cyclonic storms.

The study indicates that the cyclone movement through the atmosphere continuously scavenges the existing vapour over the vortex cross-section much like a moving suction pump and provides the first experimental evidence of a theoretical model, an IIT Kharagpur statement said on Wednesday quoting Anindya Sarkar, Professor, Department of Geology.

''Climate change due to global warming projects that the frequency of category 4 and 5 storms (60 to >70 m/s sustained wind speed) will be doubled by the end of the 21st century. We studied four such recent severe storms, named Nepartak, Meranti, Malakas and Megi - of category 4/5 - which had devastated Taiwan in a single year of 2016,'' he was quoted as saying. The statement quoted a former visiting Professor at IIT Kharagpur and the lead author of the paper Sourendra Bhattacharya as having said - ''the cyclone during its journey keeps shedding enormous amount of rain which causes a progressive reduction in the ratio of the isotopes of Oxygen and Hydrogen in the leftover vapour mass. We tracked this magnitude of reduction, calculated and modelled to see how much rains were scavenged by these moving cyclones.'' The statement quoting Prof Mao-Chang Liang of Academia Sinica said, ''We placed a mass spectrometer on top of a tall building to continuously measure the isotopes of Oxygen and Hydrogen in the vapour as these typhoons approached Taiwan. This technique provided us real-time variation inside typhoons every ten minute as it was raining and vapour compositions changed.'' ''Since both cyclone frequency and intensities are rising due to on-going climate change, this observation will be very important while studying the tropical cyclones that recurrently hit both India and Taiwan/Japan region, It also opened up avenues for future collaboration between the two countries,'' Liang said.

Many houses were damaged and several casualties were reported in Bangladesh as Cycle Sitrang battered coastal districts of the country on October 25 night as the most recent instance of cyclone damage.

An IIT Kharagpur spokesperson said with the help of the model the cyclones which lash the coastal belts of the region every year can be analysed including the factors behind the intensity of cyclonic winds and rains.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

 India
2
Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

 India
3
CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory correction maneuver

CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory corre...

 Global
4
Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022