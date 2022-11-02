Martin becomes a hurricane west of Azores - U.S. NHC

Tropical storm Martin has strengthened into a hurricane west of the Azores, with a turn to the northeast expected during the next couple of days, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Wednesday.

The hurricane is located about 1,280 miles (2,060km) west of the Azores, with maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour (120 km per hour), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

